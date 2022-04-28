New businesses to Central Oregon talk about some of the challenges in 2020 during the Economic Development for Central Oregon annual luncheon Thursday. From left: Evan Dickens, partner and shareholder at Jones and Roth CPAs; Mike Jackson, vice president Global Operations at Volansi; Jeff DeRoux, owner of Rainier Precision; and Stacia Guzzo, SmartyPits CEO and founder.
The annual Economic Development for Central Oregon luncheon is set for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 13.
Participants may join in person or via video link to hear the keynote speaker Margo Downs, a former vice president of Global Learning for Starbucks and former chief Human Resources Officer for Stitch Fix and Lululemon. Downs will talk about building innovative and authentic cultures.
The in-person luncheon will be held at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes. In-person tickets range from $82 to $109. Virtual luncheon tickets are $39 to $54 per person.
