EDCO luncheon (copy)

New businesses to Central Oregon talk about some of the challenges in 2020 during the Economic Development for Central Oregon annual luncheon Thursday. From left: Evan Dickens, partner and shareholder at Jones and Roth CPAs; Mike Jackson, vice president Global Operations at Volansi; Jeff DeRoux, owner of Rainier Precision; and Stacia Guzzo, SmartyPits CEO and founder.

 Submitted photo

The annual Economic Development for Central Oregon luncheon is set for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 13.

Participants may join in person or via video link to hear the keynote speaker Margo Downs, a former vice president of Global Learning for Starbucks and former chief Human Resources Officer for Stitch Fix and Lululemon. Downs will talk about building innovative and authentic cultures.

The in-person luncheon will be held at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes. In-person tickets range from $82 to $109. Virtual luncheon tickets are $39 to $54 per person.

To register go to eventbrite.com/e/2022-edco-annual-luncheon-tickets-323557518247.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.