After 22 years, Roger Lee who has led the Economic Development for Central Oregon, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing in new business, is stepping down, according to a prepared statement.
EDCO has named Jon Stark as interim CEO, beginning Jan. 3. Stark has been with the Redmond Economic Development Inc. for 13 years, most recently as senior director. Lee has accepted a position at Summit Bank, according to the statement.
"I am personally very excited that Jon has accepted this new role," said Carolyn Eagan, city of Bend recovery strategy and impact officer, in a prepared statement. "EDCO is so lucky to have an outstanding economic development leader in line to follow a legendary one."
Eagan is EDCO's president of the board of directors.
Lee, who has helped broker many deals that brought economic expansion to the region, was named the 2021 Oregon Economic Development Leader of the Year by the Oregon Economic Development Association.
EDCO is in its 40th year. It is a nonprofit corporation that works to create middle-class jobs in Central Oregon by recruiting employers to move to the region. The nonprofit also helps entrepreneurs start new, scalable businesses and works with businesses to grow their operations.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.