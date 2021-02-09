Portland-based Scott Edwards Architecture has announced several projects in Bend slated for completion this summer, including an apartment development, plus eating and drinking establishments.
Projects announced by Scott Edwards include the Outpost Apartments, slated for construction at NE Ross Road and Boyd Acres Road. The 87-unit project will be built by Pahlisch Homes and finished by June.
Scott Edwards is also designing a branch of the free range fast food restaurant Life & Time at Neff and Cushing roads, scheduled for completion by July. Life & Time’s first branch is located on Century Drive on Bend's west side.
Also announced is the construction of an all-season porch to be built at the 10 Barrel west-side location. The construction and renovation project includes a permanently-covered outdoor structure with heaters to accommodate expanded outdoor dining.
