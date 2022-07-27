GASPRICES-BG

A customer refuels a car at a gas station in San Francisco in 2021.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Falling pump prices are starting to entice drivers back to America's roadways after a steep decline to start the summer.

Average prices at the pump have fallen for the past 43 days, mirroring similar weakness in oil, the main contributor to gasoline costs. But at $4.302 a gallon, that's still 36% more than the same time last year, according to auto club AAA data.

