Andy Tullis / The BulletinEartH2O CEO Steve Emery explains the recycled-plastic water bottle filling process, while standing by the filling station at the company’s plant in Culver. File photo from 2015.

EartH2O, the spring water company in Culver, may cease operations on Thursday, according to a county commissioner.

A representative for the company, said she had no comment about the possible closure. No additional details were provided.

But community members from the county commission to the chamber of commerce and even the school district talked about how the potential closure could affect upwards of 40 employees.  

No plant closure notice was filed under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, but companies with fewer than 100 employees are not required in Oregon to file the 60-day notice in the event of a closure or mass layoff.

"I feel horrible for the employees, but I believe the job market is very strong here in the county," said Kelly Simmelink, Jefferson County commissioner. "I believe there are some excellent opportunities for those seeking work and existing companies with positions to fill."

Simmelink said in an email that calls and emails seeking additional information from the county to the company have not been returned.

EartH2O was purchased in July 2021 by Primo Water North America, a subsidiary of Primo Water Corp., a publicly traded company with $2.1 billion in annual revenues. 

The acquisition added about 9,000 customers to the company's portfolio.

