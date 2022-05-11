Shares in Oregon drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros fell sharply Wednesday afternoon after the company warned investors that inflation is eating into its profit margins.
Dutch Bros revenues jumped 54% and the chain opened 34 more shops in the first quarter of the year, according to financial results issued Wednesday. The chain plans to open at least 130 drive-thrus this year — five more than previously forecast — as it expands into Texas and Oklahoma and builds out its footprint in Southern California.
“Still, we were not immune to the record inflation that surpassed our expectations and pressured margins in our company-operated shops,” CEO Joth Ricci said in a statement. “While we believe these margin impacts may be short-term, we have opted to take a more conservative stance regarding adjusted (profit forecasts) for 2022 as we monitor our pricing and the escalating cost environment.”
Dutch Bros’ stock dropped nearly 16% in regular trading, then another 32% in after-hours trading following the earnings release. The stock was trading at $23.53, its lowest point since going public at $23 a share last September. Shares traded as high as $81 a share last fall.
And just three months ago, Dutch Bros executives boasted that they felt largely insulated from inflation and had raised prices just 2.9% since the pandemic began.
Persistently high inflation is weighing heavily on Wall Street, though, with new federal data out Wednesday showing an 8.3% annual increase in prices.
First-quarter revenues totaled $152 million, according to Wednesday’s financial results. Sales in shops open at least 15 months were up 6%.
For the full year, though, Dutch Bros said it expects flat sales at its existing stores as “economic headwinds” impair consumer spending and higher gas prices reduce driving. The company said is plans “modest” price increases later in the year.
Dutch Bros recorded a $16.3 million first-quarter loss, up from $4.8 million in the same period a year earlier. The higher loss reflects increased spending in pursuit of rapid expansion.
