Duniway Portland hotel

The front desk of the the Duniway Portland hotel on May 5, 2017.

 Stephanie Yao Long/The Oregonian

The landmark Hilton Portland Downtown could be auctioned off on the steps of the Multnomah County Courthouse this month.

The owner of the Hilton and the nearby Duniway Portland, also a Hilton hotel, defaulted on its $240 million mortgage loan in May 2021, the lender claims in property records filed with the Multnomah County recorder. The Hilton and Duniway, at 921 S.W. Sixth Ave. and 545 S.W. Taylor St., together have 782 rooms, making them the largest hotel property in the city.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Jeff Manning; jmanning@oregonian.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.