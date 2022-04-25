Owner: PAE Properties, LLC

Tenant: Elliott, Riquelme & Wilson, LLP

General contractor: Payase Commercial

Architect: Hendrick Architecture, LLC

Details: A single-use office building is going up on the northeast corner of Hill and Kearney in downtown Bend. It will be the home of law firm Elliott Riquelme & Wilson LLP. The building will be 5,106 square feet with an interior two-story foyer and similar to previous buildings on the lot, it will be south-facing.

The building was the originally the Depot Hotel, built in 1910. It was a 13-room boarding house built with a false front and decorative cornice brackets in the Italianate style, popular between 1855 and 1890.

When PAE Properties demolished the hotel 16 years ago, they found artifacts in the wreckage. Historic records show the building served as a train depot for the Oregon Truck Railway Passenger Station and was likely accommodation for railroad employees, engineers and brakemen.

Manager of PAE Properties Tim Elliott said, “We’re going to pay homage in interior decorating to its past history. We’ve saved some of the horseshoes and the things that we’ve found.”

The project is estimated to be completed by Oct. 1.

Reporter: 541-383-0304, jwright@bendbulletin.com

