The Downtown Bend Business Association has hired a new executive director, Shannon Monihan.
The DBBA Board President Chris Piper said in a press release, “We have selected Shannon Monihan after an extensive search, to lead the DBBA into 2023 and going forward.
"Shannon’s experience, credentials combined with extensive operational and marketing experiences are a great match for what the DBBA needs in order to meet the challenges and opportunities which await our association in the future. Shannon is energized and anxiously looking forward to meeting with our Downtown stakeholders and strategic partners in the community.”
Monihan, who is in her 50s, has a passion for entrepreneurship, business development, marketing and branding, the release said. She has worked with multiple companies in beauty, medical aesthetics and the firearms tactical training industry. After visiting Bend throughout her life, Monihan moved to Bend two years ago.
“I’m passionate about taking our organization to the next level so we continue to grow and prosper together. As Bend’s neighborhoods and shopping districts grow, the market becomes competitive. It’s critical for the downtown to stay top of mind in the eyes of our tourist and locals," she said in the relrease.
