The Downtown Bend Business Association will be hosting an event called Compliment a Downtown Bend Business between Jan. 27-30.
Throughout this four-day social media and socially distanced event, shoppers and patrons will post a picture of their favorite downtown Bend business, write a post about why they love that business, and use #ComplimentDowntownBend.
Through this hashtag the association will be watching and monitoring social media activity and share these posts through the organization's Facebook and Instagram accounts, according to a press release. It will tag business in the posts and have a collection of these compliments on its January blog on the Downtown Bend Business Association website.
“The DBBA Board of Directors wanted to focus on kindness in the downtown district in 2022,” said Mindy Aisling, executive director of the association. “It is time to lift up our small businesses, their staff, and celebrate all that they bring our community.”
The association is a nonprofit dedicated to increasing the vitality of downtown Bend. It is responsible for daily cleaning, downtown marketing, flower baskets, banners, events, snow removal and advocacy for the downtown area.
