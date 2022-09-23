Financial Markets Wall Street

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, continuing to add to their losses following a drop last week as traders realized how determined the Federal Reserve is to keep interest rates high to fight inflation.

 Seth Wenig/AP photo

Stocks fell sharply worldwide Friday on worries an already slowing global economy could fall into recession as central banks raise the pressure with additional interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6%, closing at its lowest level since late 2020. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, close to its 2022 low set in mid-June, while the Nasdaq slid 1.8%.

