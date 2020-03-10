After a shattering start to the week, U.S. stocks on Tuesday rebounded on reports of a government stimulus that would help cushion the country from the economic effects of the growing coronavirus.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,164 points, 4.9%, recovering more than half its losses from Monday — which was the blue chip index’s worst day since the 2008 financial crisis. The Standard & Poor’s 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq composite also finished Tuesday near 5% gains for the day. Financial and technology stocks were leading the way for all 11 market sectors in the S&P 500 index.
The market rally came in the final hour of Tuesday’s trading session on word that the White House was developing economic countermeasures to the coronavirus, including plans to cut payroll taxes, relieve hourly workers, and offer targeted help for the airline, cruise, and hotel industries. Stocks then zipped in and out of negative territory.
“The prospect of some sort of stimulus is a positive ray of light,” said Sarat Sethi of Douglas C. Lane & Associates. “The government is acknowledging the coronavirus and dealing with it. That is removing some of the uncertainty and giving investors relief.”
After weeks of turbulence, U.S. markets plunged to new depths Monday, cratering more than 7% on the dual threat of the outbreak’s spread in the United States and the oil price war that erupted between Russia and Saudi Arabia over production targets.
”Markets are trying to force a policy response — from central banks and from Washington D.C. A basket of more aggressive monetary policy action is coming and how markets respond is the big question,” said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of the Bahnsen Group, wrote in commentary Monday. “The market will get something resembling “zero bound” very soon, but that is not likely to be effective.”
Oil prices, which sank 25% Monday to their lowest trading levels since the 1991 Gulf War, bounced back, too. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, jumped 11% Tuesday. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, gained 1.4%.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a staple of global finance, remained below 1%, although it had climbed from record lows.
Financial managers urged their clients to look past the current financial maelstrom and instead fix their gaze a decade down the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.