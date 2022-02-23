U.S. markets sank again Wednesday, as uncertainty over the conflict in Ukraine continues to plague investors, sending the Dow Jones industrial average plunging near correction territory, a day after the S&P 500 reached the same grim milestone.
The Dow dropped 465 points, or 1.4%, after Ukraine announced plans for a 30-day state of emergency as it prepares for an invasion and urged its citizens to leave Russia. It ended the day at 33,131.75.
The S&P 500 dropped 79 points to 4,225.50, about 1.8%, after ending Tuesday's session in correction — a 10% drop from an index's most recent high — for the first time since the pandemic's earliest days. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, which entered a correction in January, shed 344 points, or 2.6%, to end at 13,037.49.
On Tuesday, stocks sold off sharply after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two Moscow-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered Russian forces onto their territories for "peacekeeping" purposes. The White House characterized Russia's actions as "the beginning of an invasion" and announced economic sanctions targeting some financial institutions, Russian sovereign debt and Russian elites and their family members. The European Union, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan also introduced or teed up sanctions against Russia Tuesday.
Russia has warned that Americans will fully feel the "consequences" of U.S. sanctions, and the West is bracing for retaliation, which Moscow said would hurt global financial and energy markets. President Joe Biden has acknowledged that the crisis could lead to higher gasoline prices, while U.S. businesses have been warned to prepare for possible cyberattacks. More sanctions will follow if Russia invades Ukraine, Biden has pledged.
Geopolitical tensions are normally shrugged off by investors, but the crisis in Ukraine has been dominating daily market machinations because of Russia's central role in global energy markets. Russia produces about 10% of the world's oil supply, on par with the United States and Saudi Arabia, and surging energy costs will ripple quickly through the global economy, exacerbating already high inflation.
Lauren Goodwin, director of portfolio strategy at New York Life Investments, said that major external events such as the crisis in Ukraine tend to "reinforce preexisting trends" more than they change the tenor of the market. But if Russia goes deeper into Ukraine, Goodwin noted Wednesday in comments emailed to The Post, "the conflict could be longer and the West's reaction could be more severe."
"As a result, sanctions could be more biting, with likely consequences for Russia's political and economic system as well as for ex-Russian companies required to navigate those sanctions," Goodwin said. "Higher commodity prices and slower growth could have a meaningful impact on the global economy, including emerging market economies and by making the Fed's job even more difficult."
European and Japanese officials have expressed concerns about Moscow restricting energy and chipmaking supplies. On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz announced that Berlin would halt the regulatory approval process for Nord Stream 2, a controversial gas pipeline project between Germany and Russia, in response to Moscow's escalation in Ukraine. The move was applauded by the United Nations and NATO allies and cited as part of a united response to Russia, but a senior Russian official warned Tuesday that Germany would "very soon" be paying more than double for natural gas.
Overseas markets logged a mixed session Wednesday amid the surging tensions. Asian indexes closed higher across the board, led by the Shanghai Composite index, which gained more than 0.9%. (Japan's Nikkei 225 was closed for a holiday.) European indexes closed down in the negative except for Britain's FTSE100, which was barely positive. The benchmark Stoxx 600 index shed nearly 0.3%.
Oil prices wavered, having come down slightly from recent highs. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, was nearly flat in trading, around $94.07 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, declined about 0.3% to trade around $92.06 per barrel. The crisis had recently pushed prices within striking distance of $100 per barrel, and analysts believe such prices are likely to return if tensions escalate further.
Gold - a major Russian export - has been pushed to multiyear highs as investors flocked to safer ground. Prices moved 0.17% higher on Wednesday, to trade around $1,910.60 per troy ounce.
The Washington Post's Eli Rosenberg contributed to this report.
