Demonstrators ride down 7th Avenue during a march for food delivery workers rights in New York in 2021. Delivery workers are calling on the city to grant them further labor protections, including enhanced safety provisions, access to bathrooms, and more regulation of the apps, Gothamist reports.

 Paul Frangipane/Bloomberg

DoorDash shares jumped Friday morning after an optimistic earnings report that showed resilient demand for pricey takeout even amid a cost-of-living squeeze. The company also said its president would be stepping down as part of a slate of executive changes.

DoorDash is anticipating adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $120 million to $170 million in the first quarter, the San Francisco-based company said Thursday in a statement. The midpoint of that range exceeds the $129.7 million Wall Street estimated. The company sees order values of $15.1 billion to $15.5 billion, beating expectations for $14.6 billion.

