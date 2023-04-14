A Bend nutritionist has a recipe to take the guesswork out of feeding babies and has created a business that will deliver frozen, nutritionally balanced ready-to-eat-meals to the door.

After several years of R&D and honing menus and food offerings, Square Baby, a subscription delivery service, is at the point where it can accommodate new business. Co-founders Katie Thomson, the Bend nutritionist, and Kendall Glynn, a San Francisco genetic counselor, wanted to create food that was healthy, and satisfied a baby’s nutritional needs in just one to two meals. Costs range to about $4 to $6 a meal.

