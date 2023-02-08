Earns Walt Disney

Guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

 AP file

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday it will cut about 7,000 jobs as part of a "significant transformation" announced by CEO Bob Iger.

The job cuts amount to about 3% of the entertainment's global workforce and were announced Wednesday after Disney reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street's forecasts.

