Diesel trucks drive along Interstate 80 in Berkeley, Calif. Diesel fuel prices have been steadily falling this month, but are still higher than usual. 

 Justin Sullivan/TNS

Diesel fuel prices have been steadily falling this month, offering relief to truckers and other customers, yet still remain historically high.

Nationally, the average price has fallen 7 cents since last week and 43 cents since Dec. 5 to $4.54, according to the Energy Information Administration.

