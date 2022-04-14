Deschutes Title has acquired Columbia County Title & Escrow Services in St. Helens, according to the company.
The acquisition, which closed on April 1, extends the Central Oregon title company's reach west of the Cascades, said Kevin White, Deschutes Title's executive vice president, in an interview.
The company previously was known as Deschutes County Title and is owned by the Schreiner Group of title companies. With offices in La Pine, Redmond and Bend, Deschutes Title is a family-owned business and employs 34 people.
"We've been in Central Oregon since 2003," White said. "The merger allows Columbia Title to maintain its core values of being a family company at a time when there's a lot of corporate consolidation."
Keeping the title companies in the community means that the libraries of historic real estate transactions and access to county records remains in tact, said Lester Friedmancq, Coldwell Banker Bain principal broker.
"Such mergers don't take away from that data,"Friedman said. "Title and escrow is a people business and the people are often the reason the real estate practitioners choose one over the other. Often these mergers strengthen both parties as cost sharing and savings in overhead benefit both."
Columbia Title employs 13 people and the owner, Ron Bridge, lives in Redmond.
