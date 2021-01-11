Anyone who wants to be screened for COVID-19 can sign up for a free drive-thru test 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.
No symptoms are required or identification. Participants should register online at www.doineedacovid19test.com/Redmond_OR_4369.html. Staff will be onsite to register those who are unable to preregister.
Results will be available in two to three days.
This is the first free drive-thru testing run by the county.
“We are grateful to be able to provide an opportunity for our community to easily access free COVID-19 testing,” Deschutes County Public Health Director Nahad Sadr-Azodi said in a statement. “This event will also allow our teams to prepare for future vaccine clinics at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.”
For additional information, call 541-699-5109.
