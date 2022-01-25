Job growth was exceptional in Deschutes County in December, according to the most recent unemployment figures released Tuesday.
The county added 2,140 jobs in December, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which translates to a 4.3% unemployment rate, according to monthly statistics released by the Oregon Employment Department. While preliminary, the additional jobs was a 2.4% increase overall, according to the unemployment report.
Employment grew by 8.4% over the same period in 2020, according to the report and reflects a complete recovery over the shocks to employment created by pandemic related shut downs, according to the report.
Much of the county's non-farm job growth was in the leisure and hospitality industry, which grew by 42.3 percent from the same period in 2020, according to the report. Based upon these preliminary estimates, the leisure and hospitality sector appears to be recovered from the COVID-19 related shut downs and layoffs, according to the report.
Other sectors reporting strong job include manufacturing, local government education, financial and other services, according to the report.
Jefferson County also reported a decline in the unemployment rate to 5.3% in December, compared to 5.6% in November, according to the report. Non-farm jobs grew in December and are in line with levels from 2019, according to the monthly report. Sixty jobs were added in December, according to the report.
The majority of the employment was in tribal government sector, followed by leisure and hospitality.
And in Crook County, the unemployment rate dropped significantly to 5.6% in December, compared to 5.9% in November. Only 20 jobs were added in December, according to the monthly report. Compared to 2020, the county added 380 jobs, a 5.9% increase, according to the report.
Most of the Crook County job growth was in the construction and leisure and hospitality fields.
The employment report noted that these unemployment rates were estimates and mostly likely will be revised in the coming months.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.