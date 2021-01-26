The effects from COVID-19 restrictions continued to be seen in Deschutes County jobless numbers, but in Crook County, the shock from the pandemic has not been as severe.
Rural counties that do not rely on tourism for jobs have received a glancing blow from the restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist.
Deschutes County lost jobs last month for the first time since April due to COVID-19, according to the Oregon Employment Department's monthly report.
"The pandemic is running the show and government is trying to alleviate the impact with the restrictions," Runberg said.
Deschutes County's unemployment rate rose to 7.6% in December, compared to 2019 when it was 3.2%, according to the department report.
In all, about half the jobs lost since the start of the pandemic are a result of the government mandates to shut down businesses, according to the report. Many of the job losses are still occurring in the leisure and hospitality sectors.
Jefferson County posted an unemployment rate of 7.1% in December, compared to 6.8% in November, but much higher than the same time the year before when it was 4%.
The county's pace of recovery is slowing, according to the report.
Crook County's unemployment rate rose to 7.6% in December, up from 7.4% in November. Overall, it's up over December 2019 when it was 4.7%, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.