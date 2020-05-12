Deschutes County has met the health and medical checkpoints for reopening, but still is awaiting the governor's approval.
County officials hope to get the governor's nod for the plan to reopen ahead of the Friday Phase 1 reopening of restaurants, bars, salons and gatherings of up to 25 people, said Patti Adair, Deschutes County Commission chairwoman.
The county believes it's critical to reopen businesses because it has the third highest unemployment rate in Oregon at 12.4%, according to the county.
“As a community, we have, and will continue, to safeguard the health and safety of our residents as our highest priority," Adair said. "However, we believe it is critical for our citizens’ economic stability and prosperity that we begin to reopen for business.”
The health and medical checkpoints spell out how the county can expand testing for COVID-19 to reporting daily tallies of personal protection equipment to first responders.
Compared to other counties, Deschutes County has 90 people testing positive for the virus and no deaths as of Tuesday, which puts the county in a good position for reopening, said Chunhuei Chi, Oregon State University, Corvallis, professor of Global Health Program and Health Management and Policy Program.
In the past two weeks, Deschutes County has averaged between zero and two positive tests for COVID-19, he said.
"As a health care organization, our priority is protecting the health of our patients, caregivers and community," said Lisa Goodman, St. Charles Health System public information officer. "Our role is to provide timely data to our county officials so they can make informed decisions about how and when to reopen businesses in a safe way."
The county plan that the commission will discuss on Wednesday specifies data on:
- Declining hospital admissions over the past 14 days.
- Expansion of testing to 600 per week, which represents a testing rate of 30 tests per 10,000 residents, as per the governor's requirement.
- Testing underserved communities with partnerships with drive-thru testing sites and mobile vans.
- Securing hotel rooms in case first responders need to be self-isolating. Hotel rooms are also available for community members who are homeless and need to isolate because they have COVID-19 symptoms.
- Tracing contacts after a person tests positive for the virus. The state is requiring counties to have 15 contact tracers for every 100,000 people. The county has been able to keep up with the caseload with the six county employees, but can rapidly deploy additional health workers from other departments, or recruit volunteers to conduct contract tracing within 24 hours of identifying a COVID-19 case.
- Confirming that if needed the county can accommodate a 20% increase in confirmed cases.
- Maintaining a 14-day supply of personal protection equipment for first responders and working toward a goal of 90 days worth by October.
Hospitals must report daily counts of personal protective equipment to the Oregon Health Authority. In addition, the county will be looking to hire four full-time people to meet the reopening criteria, which is expected to be decided at the Deschutes County Commission meeting Wednesday.
"Given the county has adequate capacity for testing and treatment, on top of very low daily new cases, I think Deschutes County is ready to reopen," Chi said. "The key issue is how."
One way is to require masks for indoor public places, Chi said. This is especially important for Deschutes County because people from other counties that have a higher number of positive COVID-19 cases can travel into the community.
"Mask wearing is far more important than physical distance," he said.
Starting on Friday, retail stores that can maintain social distancing between employees and customers can open, but there must be signs posted asking employees or customers to stay home if they have symptoms, according to the governor's plan.
"Counties can apply to reopen as long as (counties) meet all the prerequisites, including declining cases, fewer hospitalizations, sufficient PPE and sufficient health care capacity," said Liz Merah, Brown's press secretary. "The governor has been very clear that reopening comes with risk."
