Restaurants were busy Tuesday dusting off chairs and rearranging their seating to accommodate indoor dining after being shuttered for 12 weeks in an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
Deschutes County was listed among 12 counties that improved in risk level on Tuesday, which allowed the county and its businesses and residents to emerge from the restrictions on gathering under the extreme risk category to just high risk. The changes in risk level go into effect Friday.
“Moving out of the extreme risk category will most certainly help restaurants,” said Katy Brooks, Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO. “Restaurants have had experience with this level and can pivot quickly to physically prepare. There’s a lot of pent up customer demand to eat out without your parka on.”
Restaurants like Deschutes Brewery on NW Bond Street, began recalling its employees and reconfiguring its space to adjust for a maximum of 50 people, including staff, inside its 12,000-square-foot building, said Michael LaLonde, Deschutes Brewery CEO in an interview.
Since Nov. 18, the brewery has been only doing limited outdoor dining, takeout and delivery service. Just two weeks ago it installed seven tables for an outdoor dining area out front of its restaurant.
“2020 was the most difficult year I’ve ever had by far,” LaLonde said. “It’s been a very stressful time for most people. It’s been hard on everybody.”
The state instituted the risk categories on Dec. 17. Immediately, 25 of the 36 counties were in the extreme risk category. The state reevaluates the risk levels every two weeks. Jefferson and Crook counties remained in the extreme risk category, under the guidelines established by the Oregon Health Authority.
Since its highest positive COVID-19 case count of 129, Deschutes County has seen a decline in positive cases. On Tuesday, the county had five positive tests, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Under the new risk category, restaurants and bars can have indoor dining, but capacity cannot exceed 50 people or 25% maximum occupancy, according to the health authority guidance. Outdoor capacity increases to 75 people maximum and seating is limited to six people per party.
At the Laughing Planet on Third Street in Bend, the restaurant most likely will not resume indoor dining, said Jennifer Sweeney, assistant manager. The owner of the Bend store also owns locations in Portland and until all the counties are allowed indoor dining, the store will continue with takeout, Sweeney said.
“We’ve stayed takeout throughout the whole thing,” she said. “We’ll see what other restaurants are doing.”
At the Central Oregon Gymnastics Academy, the lifting from the restrictions under the extreme category was welcome news.
“It’s great that the kids can get back in and get some exercise,” said Sharman Watt, owner of the gym. “I’m happy about that. Unfortunately for me, and most businesses that are in these restrictions, it’s just not enough to break even.”
Across town at Crux Fermentation Project on SW Division Street, even with a large open-air grassy area, outdoor dining hasn’t been enough to sustain the business.
‘The extreme risk classification has caused us extreme financial hardship,” said Larry Sidor, founder and brewmaster. “While we have a football-field-sized lawn for folks to social distance on, we could only allow 50 people at a time. This was not a very logical or scientific restriction by the governor.”
