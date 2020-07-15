Construction companies, airplane builders, breweries, churches, restaurants and bars in Bend and Redmond all received Paycheck Protection Program funds to help them stay afloat during the closures from the pandemic.
The Baney Corp., which owns the Oxford Hotel in downtown Bend, received anywhere from $2 million to $5 million. Partners in Care, a hospice center received a similar amount, according to data released by the Small Business Administration.
About $149.6 million was issued through the Paycheck Protection Program for about 4,000 Bend and Redmond businesses that received up to $150,000. The names of those businesses were not released by the SBA.
The information is part of the recently released data from the Small Business Administration’s $669 billion nationwide loan package issued to 4.6 million businesses.
About $120 billion remains in these funds. The loans were distributed through local banks and were partially or fully forgivable depending how much of the funds were used to retain workers.
“(The) loans and the boosting of unemployment insurance from the (The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) act have both been incredibly important when it comes to lessening the impact of the current recession,” said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. “Many of the hardest -hit workers have received near or above wage replacement, which has kept people fed and housed.”
The federal paycheck program combined with the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, were designed to help businesses weather the shutdown government enforced on businesses in March in an attempt to contain the pandemic. The paycheck program was created to give businesses money to cover payroll, but the other program was not limited by payroll and could be used for other businesses expenses.
The money may not be enough to head off a recession, but it will blunt the effects a bit, Runberg said. Economists have said that the country and Oregon are headed for a recession.
“If this is all the help firms get, we will see a big wave of closures,” said Josh Lehner, economist in the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis. “That would take years to recover from.”
Oregon and Southwest Washington received $19 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans, including 65 large companies like Nike. Likewise, about $173.3 million in Economic Injury Disaster Loan was dispersed to businesses in Oregon. More detailed data were not available from the SBA.
When Deschutes Brewery had to close down its pubs in Portland and Bend, Michael LaLonde had to make the hard decision of furloughing 350 members of the brewery’s staff. He obtained a Paycheck Protection Program loan and was able to retain 148 workers and hired back 165 people, he said in an email.
“Without this infusion that the program provided, we would not have been able to retain and rehire the jobs that we did,” LaLonde said. “It would have (been) very hard to reopen up as quickly as we did without it.”
The brewery, named after the river it is located next to, received $5.9 million from the program.
Nick Dean, director of operations at Aloha Produce, a wholesale and now retail business too, received about $150,000 to $350,000 in paycheck funds.
The Bend-based company didn’t get funding in the first round of loans, but did in the second.
“It helped cover payroll,” said Dean. “That allowed us to bring back most of all our staff and then later it spring-boarded us to our donation side of things.”
When the governor issued the business closure order in March, Aloha Produce had 80,000 pounds of food for schools, restaurants and bars, the majority of the wholesaler’s business. The company pivoted at that point and not only began a free food distribution system to The Giving Plate and NeighborImpact, but also began selling food retail for drive-thru pickup.
“It was devastating when the schools, restaurants and bars closed,” Dean said. “We worked harder than we’ve ever worked. We wanted to figure out what our business model would be. We had to do that in a week. It was a crucial moment to keep in business.”
