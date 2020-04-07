Deschutes Brewery, Bend’s iconic beer-maker with its factory in sight of the river it’s named after, slipped one notch in the national rankings of craft breweries.
The Bend-based company ranked 11th in the nation among craft breweries, according to the Brewers Association, a nonprofit trade association that supports small and independent American breweries.
Since opening in 1988, Deschutes has consistently ranked among the top small breweries in the nation but fell from the No. 10 spot it held a year ago. Last year, the company shipped 288,966 barrels of beer, down from 311,000 barrels in 2018, according to Erin Rankin, marketing and communications specialist for Deschutes Brewery.
Pennsylvania-based D.G. Yuengling and Son was the top-ranked company among the small craft brewers. Small breweries include those that have an annual production of 6 million barrels or less.
Michael LaLonde, the company’s president and chief executive officer, said the company is seeing customers return to its core products during “these uncertain times.”
“We’ve seen a resurgence in some of our core brands, and we’re excited to see people returning to the brands they know they can rely on,” said LaLonde.
Deschutes laid off hundreds of workers last month following restrictions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The company continues to brew beer at its brewery in Bend, but its pubs and tasting rooms are closed until further guidance from state authorities.
“Our brewery and sales team are working extremely hard to follow all COVID-19 safety precautions,” said LaLonde. “Like everyone else we are trying to adapt to these crazy times that seem to change minute to minute.”
Amid the closures and challenges faced by the company, Deschutes Brewery is finding ways to support workers in the health care industry, chiefly by donating its beer.
“Through our webstore people can take the opportunity to buy a six-pack of beer for someone who works in the health care industry, and Deschutes will deliver” in Central Oregon, said LaLonde.
