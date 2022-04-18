Beer (copy) (copy)
The exterior of Deschutes Brewery, located at 901 SW Simpson Ave. in Bend.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file photo

Deschutes Brewery has slipped one notch to No. 11 on the annual ranking of craft beer companies, according to the Brewers Association.

But that doesn't mean the brewery is contracting or changing. It's more a reflection of the changing dynamics of the craft beer industry, said Bart Watson, Brewers Association chief economist. 

Each year the Brewers Association ranks the top 50 producing craft brewing companies nationwide, based on beer sales volume. Of the top 50 overall brewing companies in 2021, 40 were small and independent craft brewing companies, according to the Colorado-based association.

Deschutes has been No. 10 for the past several years and in 2012 was ranked No. 5. In 2012 there were 2,075 craft breweries nationwide, 145 in Oregon, according to the association's data. According to the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission, Deschutes produced about 88,000 barrels of beer that year. 

In 2021, there were 9,118 craft brewers nationwide. In Oregon, there were 312 in 2020, the year data are most current for. 

"We really don't have a comment, as it is pretty typical for breweries to move around within this ranking based on their production figures," Erin Rankin, Deschutes Brewery corporate communications director, said in an email.

The brewery's production volume did increase from 2020 to 2021, Rankin said, but not in comparison to other breweries. Rankin did not provide details on production totals.

The top producing brewer in 2021, according to the Brewers Association ranking, was D.G. Yuengling and Sons out of Pottsville, Pennsylvania. Other Oregon breweries on the list  are: No. 33, Rogue Ales Brewery in Newport and No. 40 Ninkasi Brewing in Eugene.

"A number of the brewers who have moved up past Deschutes in the rankings have done so primarily due to acquisitions or because they are now groups of breweries," Watson said. "The top of the rankings are now affected by business changes as much as growth trends. We’ll see that again next year since Bell’s has been bought by New Belgium/Kirin."

Last year Deschutes Brewery and Boneyard Brewery merged brewing operations and called the move a joint venture.

In 2021, small and independent brewers produced 24.8 million barrels of beer and realized 8% growth, increasing craft’s overall beer market share by volume to 13.1%, up from 12.2% the previous year, according to the association. 

Retail dollar value was estimated at $26.9 billion, representing 26.8% market share and 21% growth over 2020.

