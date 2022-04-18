Deschutes Brewery has slipped one notch to No. 11 on the annual ranking of craft beer companies, according to the Brewers Association.
But that doesn't mean the brewery is contracting or changing. It's more a reflection of the changing dynamics of the craft beer industry, said Bart Watson, Brewers Association chief economist.
Each year the Brewers Association ranks the top 50 producing craft brewing companies nationwide, based on beer sales volume. Of the top 50 overall brewing companies in 2021, 40 were small and independent craft brewing companies, according to the Colorado-based association.
Deschutes has been No. 10 for the past several years and in 2012 was ranked No. 5. In 2012 there were 2,075 craft breweries nationwide, 145 in Oregon, according to the association's data. According to the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission, Deschutes produced about 88,000 barrels of beer that year.
In 2021, there were 9,118 craft brewers nationwide. In Oregon, there were 312 in 2020, the year data are most current for.
"We really don't have a comment, as it is pretty typical for breweries to move around within this ranking based on their production figures," Erin Rankin, Deschutes Brewery corporate communications director, said in an email.
The brewery's production volume did increase from 2020 to 2021, Rankin said, but not in comparison to other breweries. Rankin did not provide details on production totals.
The top producing brewer in 2021, according to the Brewers Association ranking, was D.G. Yuengling and Sons out of Pottsville, Pennsylvania. Other Oregon breweries on the list are: No. 33, Rogue Ales Brewery in Newport and No. 40 Ninkasi Brewing in Eugene.
"A number of the brewers who have moved up past Deschutes in the rankings have done so primarily due to acquisitions or because they are now groups of breweries," Watson said. "The top of the rankings are now affected by business changes as much as growth trends. We’ll see that again next year since Bell’s has been bought by New Belgium/Kirin."
Last year Deschutes Brewery and Boneyard Brewery merged brewing operations and called the move a joint venture.
In 2021, small and independent brewers produced 24.8 million barrels of beer and realized 8% growth, increasing craft’s overall beer market share by volume to 13.1%, up from 12.2% the previous year, according to the association.
Retail dollar value was estimated at $26.9 billion, representing 26.8% market share and 21% growth over 2020.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.