Deschutes Brewery is expanding its market footprint, the latest foray into Oklahoma, said Neal Stewart, brewery vice president of sales and marketing.
The Bend-based brewery is already in 32 states and Washington, D.C., Stewart said.
The areas left to conquer are the far northeast and southeast, he said. It launched in Oklahoma this week because it was driving through the state to get to Texas where it distributes, Stewart said.
"At some point we'll expand to all the states and be nationwide," Stewart said. "When we get consumer questions, we look at the data. But we're not looking at any more new markets this year."
Last year the brewery launched its beer in northern New Jersey and parts of Indiana.
"We're picking and choosing new markets if they make sense geographically," Stewart said.
