The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined two Astoria seafood processors a total of $42,200 for repeatedly violating the limits in their permits to discharge wastewater to the Columbia River.
DEQ fined Bornstein Seafoods $32,000, saying it found the company exceeded its permit limits 41 times between April and July 2022.
“Dating back to 2016, Bornstein repeatedly violated the interim effluent limits in a previously applicable Mutual Agreement and Final Order and now it has failed to meet the conditions of the permit,” DEQ wrote in its penalty order.
The state fined Astoria Pacific Seafoods $10,200, after finding it exceeded permit limits 51 times between August 2020 and June 2022.
“Astoria Pacific Seafoods continues to have serious, repeated and ongoing issues meeting the effluent limitations set forth in the permit,” DEQ wrote.
Andrew Bornstein, who is listed as the contact for both companies, did not respond to an interview request.
The fines were among 17 DEQ levied during November, totaling $182,505.
Recipients can appeal their fines by requesting a hearing within 20 calendar days of receiving their penalty letter. DEQ sometimes reduces or eliminates fines after appeals. Recipients also may be able to resolve part of their penalties by completing or sponsoring an environmental project instead of paying a fine.
Tracy Loew covers the environment at the Statesman Journal.
