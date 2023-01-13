The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined two Astoria seafood processors a total of $42,200 for repeatedly violating the limits in their permits to discharge wastewater to the Columbia River.

DEQ fined Bornstein Seafoods $32,000, saying it found the company exceeded its permit limits 41 times between April and July 2022.

Tracy Loew covers the environment at the Statesman Journal.

