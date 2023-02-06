Dell Technologies is eliminating about 6,650 roles as it faces plummeting demand for personal computers, becoming the latest technology company to announce thousands of job cuts.
The reduction amounts to about 5% of Dell's global workforce, the company said in a regulatory filing early Monday. Dell is experiencing market conditions that "continue to erode with an uncertain future," Co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke wrote in memo viewed by Bloomberg.
Dell shares dropped 1.1% in early New York trading, compared with the 0.5% decline in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index.
After a pandemic-era PC boom, Dell and other hardware makers have seen cratering demand. Industry analyst IDC said preliminary data show personal computer shipments dropped sharply in the fourth quarter of 2022. Among major companies, Dell saw the largest decline — 37% compared with the same period in 2021, according to IDC. Dell generates about 55% of its revenue from PCs.
Clarke told workers that previous cost-cutting measures, including a pause on hiring and limits on travel, are no longer enough. The department reorganizations, along with the job reductions, are viewed as an opportunity to drive efficiency, according to a company spokesperson said.
The move "affirms our expectation of a delayed PC rebound in 2023 and suggests further sales erosion in the company's client solutions group, especially in 2H," Woo Jin Ho, senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said in a note. "Though we calculate the move could cut annual expenses by $700 million-$1 billion, helping to preserve margin and limiting the dent to EPS, Dell still faces limited visibility in PC demand."
Layoffs have hammered the tech sector in recent months, including many of Dell's peers and competitors. HP, similarly exposed to the PC market, announced in November a reduction of as many as 6,000 workers. Cisco Systems and IBM each said they would eliminate about 4,000 workers. The tech sector announced 97,171 job cuts in 2022, up 649% compared with the previous year, according to consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
After the reduction, the head count for Round Rock, Texas-based Dell will be its lowest in at least six years - about 39,000 fewer employees than in January 2020, before the company spun out its stake in VMware. Only about one-third of the company employees are U.S.-based, according to a March 2022 filing.
Dell reported a 6% sales decline in the period ended Oct. 28 and gave a revenue forecast for the current quarter that fell short of analysts' estimates, saying customers were reducing their purchases of information technology. The company is expected to provide further information on the financial impact of the job cuts when it reports fiscal fourth-quarter results on March 2.
"We've navigated economic downturns before and we've emerged stronger," Clarke wrote in his note to employees. "We will be ready when the market rebounds."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Popular this week with our readers
Articles
- Oregon removed her Deschutes County felony conviction. Now she's starting anew.
- Head of Mt. Bachelor ski resort departs
- Bend-area non-alcoholic brews beating market expectations
- All manner of dogs converged on Sunriver for the annual Sunriver Brewing Co. K9 Keg Pull
- Drunk driver gets 19 years in prison for crash that killed a Culver woman
- A Portland stolen-car hunter abandons the chase, but his disciples plan to keep going
- New Portland Thorns season begins in Bend for second year in a row
- New Bend climbing gym is the first climbing facility of its kind in the country
- Commentary:The challenge of being a business in Oregon
- Summit's hoops blowout of Bend forces a tie atop the IMC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.