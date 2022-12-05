How to protect yourself from ransomware attacks (copy) (copy)

A debt collection agency in Washington state says a data breach exposed personal information of about 3.7 million people. 

 Minh Uong/New York Times file

A security breach at a Washington state debt collection agency jeopardized sensitive personal information for more than 3 million people across the country last year.

And the company, Receivables Performance Management, failed to notify potential victims for over 18 months. It wasn’t until late last month the company sent notices alerting people their Social Security numbers and names may have been accessed.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.