Ruby Receptionists, the Portland company that serves as a phone receptionist for thousands of small businesses, has suffered a major outage that has taken it offline all week.
One of Ruby’s online vendors was hit by a cyberattack that left the company unable to accept any incoming calls or online messages, CEO Kate Winkler wrote in a note to clients Monday. She instructed clients to stop forwarding their phone calls to Ruby.
“We are all hands on deck bringing our systems back up, and our focus right now is on getting services resumed for our customers,” Winkler said in a statement Wednesday. The company said it expects the outage to last at least until midday Wednesday. It is providing status updates online.
Ruby said the cyberattack hit its service provider, Opus Interactive, Sunday evening. The Portland company said Opus has not provided a timetable for taking its services online, so Ruby is “actively working on an independent path that includes rebuilding all of our systems in a new location.”
