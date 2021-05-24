Bitcoin investors were strapped into another roller coaster ride of sudden drops this weekend, as the price dove below $32,000 before recovering somewhat on Monday.
Leveling at about $37,000 during Monday morning trading, the most valuable cryptocurrency is still up about 30% for the year. But the most recent sell-off highlights the staggering volatility of the crypto market and the huge losses that investors can suffer in the span of just days or hours. Bitcoin holders have seen their investments slide more than 40 percent since the high of $65,000 set in April.
Overall, the crypto market has battered investors over the past week as world governments signal increasing scrutiny and traders liquidate their holdings, halting the frenzy that pushed prices skyward. The total value of all cryptocurrencies tumbled by more than $400 billion over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency price tracker.
The plunge in prices comes as U.S. Treasury officials announced a new tax compliance plan to raise an additional $700 billion, including a measure to enhance reporting requirements on cryptocurrency. Under the initiative, unveiled Thursday, companies that receive cryptocurrency with a fair market value of more than $10,000 would be required to provide the Internal Revenue Service with more financial information.
The report described digital currency as a "significant concern." "Cryptocurrency already poses a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity broadly including tax evasion," the report said.
On the same day, officials at the Bank of Canada said that the rapid evolution of cryptocurrency markets "is an emerging financial vulnerability." While the central bank acknowledged that the markets are not of systemic importance to the nation as an asset class or a means of payment, officials said that could change if, for instance, a giant tech company issued a cryptocurrency of its own that became widely adopted.
Potentially rattling investors further, government proposals put forward on Friday would limit cryptocurrency exchanges based in Hong Kong to serve only those users who are professional investors -- those who already have a significant investment portfolio -- knocking retail investors out of the regulated market.
Dogecoin, the popular cryptocurrency that began as a joke, was also down significantly from its all-time high. The token was trading at about 32 cents Monday morning, down from a record 74 cents reached during the run up to billionaire executive Elon Musk's appearance on "Saturday Night Live."
Wall Street strategists face an almost impossible task in trying to analyze the outlook for tokens. Even so, they are still trying.
Mathew McDermott, global head of digital assets at Goldman Sachs, wrote that the company is looking at crypto-related offerings, such as "fund or structured note-like products."
Bitcoin, Ether and Dogecoin are still sitting on major gains over longer time-frames, such as the past year -- about 12,000%, in the case of Dogecoin.
