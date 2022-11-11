Crypto logo
The bankruptcy of FTX.com sent crypto markets reeling to two-year lows with investors braced for details on collateral damage from the failure of an institution whose influence pervaded the industry.

Bitcoin, the largest coin by market value, fell more than 8% at one point Friday to trade at $16,375. It dropped to around $15,500 earlier in the week. Other cryptocurrencies also plunged, and FTX's token FTT suffered a 50% slide at its worst. The filing raised the prospect that billions of dollars in customer deposits will be subject to a drawn-out courtroom battle of uncertain resolution.

Bloomberg's Isabelle Lee and Hannah Miller contributed.

