210311_bul_loc_covidannphotos_p20.JPG

A Crux Fermentation Project employee fills growlers for a customer while working the walk-up window at Crux Fermentation Project on March 21, 2020.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

Crux Fermentation Project will open its first pub outside of Central Oregon this spring in Portland.

Started in 2012, Crux brews about 16,000 barrels of beer a year and now makes cider and whiskey, too. The Portland location will be in the old Dairy building on SE 8th Avenue south of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry. The brewery is hoping to open the pub this summer.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.