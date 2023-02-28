Crux Fermentation Project will open its first pub outside of Central Oregon this spring in Portland.
Started in 2012, Crux brews about 16,000 barrels of beer a year and now makes cider and whiskey, too. The Portland location will be in the old Dairy building on SE 8th Avenue south of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry. The brewery is hoping to open the pub this summer.
"We have been wanting to open a satellite location outside of Bend for years and have been keeping an eye out on a location," said Jason Randles, Crux Fermentation Project marketing director. "Nothing popped up and then this came along."
While Central Oregon is a craft brewing haven, a big city like Portland offers a high volume of beer drinking consumers, said Christina LaRoux, Oregon Brewers Guild executive director. There are 28 breweries with 47 locations in Deschutes and Crook counties, LaRoux said. Deschutes Brewery opened a pub in Portland several years ago on NW 11th Avenue.
"I wouldn't necessarily say opening a Portland location deems that a brewery has made it because breweries here in Central Oregon are quite successful without doing so," LaRoux said. "I think it comes down to business strategy and the sheer number of craft beer consumers in the Portland and surrounding areas, paired with the fact that Crux is already a well-known northwest brand."
Crux distributes in Oregon, Washington, northern California and southern Idaho, Randles said.
"I'm really looking forward to joining the Portland beer culture," said Larry Sidor, Crux Fermentation Project brewer at large and co-founder. "The Crux crew knows its way around the city because the majority of managers played significant roles in starting the Portland Deschutes Pub and we look forward to having even more fun doing the same for Crux."
The new pub will serve food at first with the idea of expanding to brewing later on. The brewery added a food and beverage manager about nine months ago to beef up the menu and work on expanding the Crux pub experience, he said.
"We're excited to move forward with this," Randles said. "We've done a few popup events in Portland and the people always ask when we're going to open a location in Portland."
Crux, which is built upon the concept that it is always experimenting, added whiskey to its offerings last year through a collaboration with Pursuit Distilling Co. in Washington. Called Straight Bourbon Whiskey, it comes with the same Crux label of compass arrows and is 100 proof. It was aged for more than two years in charred American oak barrels. It was distilled with the partnership with Pursuit Distilling Co. in Washington.
Crux also is expanding its non-alcoholic line with three different flavor profiles called NøMø.
