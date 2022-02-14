Crux Fermentation Project has added another experimentation to its roster of brewed products: barrel-aged whiskey.
"It's what we do," said Larry Sidor, Crux Fermentation Project CEO and brewmaster. "From wine to beer to whiskey and cider, I'm no stranger to distilling. "It's a fermentation project and that's what we set out to do when we started Crux."
On Monday, Crux released Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which will bear the same Crux label of compass arrows and is 100 proof. It was aged for more than two years in charred American oak barrels. It was distilled with the partnership with Pursuit Distilling Co. in Washington.
Crux is not the first local brewery to produce whiskey. Silver Moon Brewery and Deschutes Brewery both produce a whiskey product.
For future batches, Crux has applied for a license with the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission to sell the bottles of whiskey from its pub and to make the alcohol on premises.
According to the American Craft Distilling Institute, there were 2,063 craft distilleries in the United States in 2021. The association, which was founded in 2003 and keeps track of small-batch, independently owned distilleries in the country, lists five distilleries in Bend.
One of those is Crater Lakes Distillery, which makes gin, vodka and whiskey. Alan Dietrich, CEO of Bendistillery, makers of Crater Lake Spirits, said he welcomes the competition.
"We have always felt that the more distillers telling the craft story, the better for all of us because our real competition is multinational corporate brands," Dietrich said. "The way Oregon sells liquor through the OLCC helps give the smaller, local brands access to the market, so there is more choice, which ends up helping us all."
Sidor said the making of whiskey was a passion project of his that dated back to his days when he would make beer for Olympia Brewing Co. Three years ago before making the whiskey, Crux started by tasting 100 other craft-made whiskeys. Throughout his career from wine making to beer making, Sidor has also run stills to make whiskey.
"I realized that if I made whiskey from high-quality brewing materials and combined them with materials not typically found in whiskey, we could make some unique flavors," Sidor said. "It's a layered flavor. I was almost shocked by how good it tasted."
The result is available in bottles at several liquor stores in Bend and for sale by the shot at the Crux pub on NW Division Street, he said. The first batch was only 60 cases, but the second batch to be released will be 600 cases, he said.
"We stack up against all of them," Sidor said. "My bet is that consumers will want this."
Customers appear interested, said Jaddah Smith, 3rd Street Beverage manager. "So far people seem drawn to it," Smith said.
