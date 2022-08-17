Crux Fermentation Project 3 sign.jpg (copy) (copy)

Crux Fermentation Project employees voted in early August against forming a union.

 JANAY WRIGHT/Bulletin file

Employees at Crux Fermentation Project in Bend have voted against forming a union, according to National Labor Relations Board records.

The 10-2 vote opposing a union for all Crux workers at the restaurant and pizza cart was certified on Aug. 12 by the NLRB. Mail-in voting ended Aug. 4. 

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

