Employees at Crux Fermentation Project in Bend have voted against forming a union, according to National Labor Relations Board records.
The 10-2 vote opposing a union for all Crux workers at the restaurant and pizza cart was certified on Aug. 12 by the NLRB. Mail-in voting ended Aug. 4.
The same group of employees can file for certification again in six months, said Kayla Blado, director and press secretary of the Office of Congressional and Public Affairs for the NLRB.
Union organizer John Stewart did not return phone calls or emails, and could not be reached for comment. Stewart had previously said that the past two years had been a struggle for staff and management hadn't taken that seriously.
"We have taken the concerns of the employees to heart," said Jason Randles, Crux Fermentation Project branding and marketing manager, in an email. "We are actively listening to and acting upon concerns the team has.
"We will continue to work with our team to improve the overall communication and morale."
Crux began brewing beer in 2012 and was founded by Paul Evers, CEO of Bend beverage maker Riff; Larry Sidor, a former brewmaster at Deschutes Brewery, and Dave Wilson, who at the time was vice president of sales for 21st Amendment of San Francisco. Evers retired in 2016. Sidor retired in June.
Crux, which employs about 50 people, operates brewing operations in a former transmission repair shop on SW Division Street. In 2015, it opened a production brew site on Bend's northeast side. During the years, the brewery also has made cider and wine. It recently began distilling whiskey.
