BIZ-CRUISLINES-INTERNET-DMT

Major cruise lines are rushing to install high-speed broadband internet service on board their ships.

 Aleksey Popov/TNS

Until recently, taking a cruise forced us to disconnect.

At sea, cell phone service was spotty, expensive or both, and in-cabin TVs showed just a handful of channels — most of them advertising things to do on the cruise.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.