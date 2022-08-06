St Charles Bend
Emergency room personnel hustle to care for patients at St. Charles Bend in August 2021.

 EO Media Group

If the financial picture doesn’t improve for St. Charles Health System, the region’s largest employer, it could affect the level and quality of patient care, according to the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.

But global credit rating analyst Moody’s is bullish on the health system, giving it high marks that would enable it to borrow money at low rates, if needed.

