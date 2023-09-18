A sure sign that Central Oregon is undergoing a construction boom is the sight of towering building cranes that have become part of the landscape.
At one point this year, four to five such cranes were in operation, mostly involved with six-story apartment buildings under construction.
Cranes have sprouted at construction sites at Washington Boulevard and Chandler Avenue, off Century Drive, at Southwest Emkay and Columbia Avenue and along Industrial Way between Arizona and Bond streets.
Employing construction cranes is not new to the region. But thanks to Oregon’s restrictive land-use laws and the need to build affordable housing with infill, the center of Bend is going vertical.
“When we’re building a five- or six-story building, we employ a stationary crane because you just can’t reach with the smaller, mobile cranes,” said Lane Lehrke, general superintendent for CS Construction of Bend, the general contractor for The Current construction site off Emkay Drive .
The Current is a six-story, multi-family, mixed-use project including 229 apartment units, amenities, a lobby and business offices with commercial retail space on the ground level. It is expected to be finished early next spring and has about 80 construction workers on site.
“With a tower crane, it has a 360-degree reach anywhere from the center of the site, cutting construction time and labor costs by one-third,” Lehrke said.
What a crane does
Rather than having laborers frame walls by hand on the project, a crane can lift a series of pre-fabricated concrete walls into place in a matter of minutes. It can also deliver other materials to any of the craftspeople as needed.
The Current crane sits at 100 feet in the air and has a boom or jib of 213 feet, held in place by a counterbalance of weights. It is rented from Rocky Mountain Cranes of McCall, Idaho, a major supplier of cranes in the northwest.
A crane typically rents for about $10,000 to $15,000 a month, depending on the needs. CS Construction recently purchased a crane for future use, Lehrke said, at a starting price of around $280,000. The structures are able to lift a maximum of 3,800 pounds.
CS Construction runs its crane 10 hours a day, six days a week, said Blake Harrington, project superintendent.
The only times the cranes are not in operation are Sundays, however, residents sometime see them swinging around in the wind and report it to authorities.
“We call that a weathervane,” said Aaron Demoisy, a crane operator with CS Construction. “We don’t tie down the cranes when they are not in use because a gust of wind may damage it or even cause it to tip over. So, if you look at the cranes on the weekend you should see them all pointing in one direction, at the mercy of the winds.”
Life of a crane operator
Sitting in the cab of a crane, “is the best view of Central Oregon,” he said.
Demoisy, 45, worked his way up from a basic crane operator to the cab of a construction crane by spending thousands of hours in training and becoming certified nationally and by the state.
The Current site has two full-time operators, with Demoisy as a backup.
“I just like to be involved in all the aspects of a project,” he said.
Climbing into the cab of a crane is no small feat. An operator has to climb a ladder inside the mast, or tower, to reach the cab. There are resting spots along the way employing a folding trap door that can be closed to stand on.
“If you’re a big guy with lots of clothes on, it can be a tight squeeze,” he said. And he noted that operators watch what they eat and drink, as bathroom breaks are hard to come by as an operator.
“I usually graze on light food while I’m working,” he said.
From that crow’s nest, an operator moves construction pieces around with the help of a specially trained ground crew. Using hand signals and radios, the crew and operator work in tandem to move pieces of the building into place, avoiding dangerous swings of the items due to the wind. An operator can drop in an item they may not be able to see, thanks to the ground crew. Further, the perspective differs vastly from the cab to the ground. What may look like a few inches of separation may turn out to be feet on the ground.
“We also can run the crane remotely from the ground,” Demoisy said. “I once dropped in a stairwell for some ironworkers using the remote controls.”
Crane inspections
Oregon’s division of OSHA has strict guidelines for crane operations and regularly conducts safety inspections, said Aaron Corvin, public information officer for OSHA.
“In 2022, more than 85% of Oregon OSHA’s inspection activity occurred in high-hazard industries such as construction,” he said.
There have not been any serious crane accidents in the past five years in Oregon, Corvin said. In 2015, a crane operator died in NE Portland when a beam fell onto the cab, he said.
The city of Bend inspects the foundation cranes are set upon, according to Joe McClay, of the Bend building safety division. But that is the extent of its involvement.
“The risk that operators take is one of the higher risk jobs we have,” Lehrke said. “They take on a lot of liability and responsibility and these guys respect that. They are held to a very high standard.”
