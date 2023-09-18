A sure sign that Central Oregon is undergoing a construction boom is the sight of towering building cranes that have become part of the landscape.

At one point this year, four to five such cranes were in operation, mostly involved with six-story apartment buildings under construction.

A tower crane rises over Bend as part of the Jackstraw project on Industrial Way. 
A tower crane is used in the construction of the Jackstraw project in Bend.  
A construction crane rises above Bend's Century Drive Apartments project. 

