The pandemic unemployment assistance program created by the coronavirus relief act, which was set to expire Dec. 26, has been extended as part of the massive federal stimulus program passed Monday.
The unemployment assistance program pays benefits to around 70,000 Oregonians who are self-employed, contract and gig workers typically not eligible for unemployment insurance. Also extended was the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation program that pays extended benefits to individuals who exhausted their benefits.
The legislation, which still needs to be signed into law by President Trump, will extend the programs until March 14. There is a 50-week maximum payment, opening the door to provide benefits to some workers until April 5.
Some so-called mixed-earners — those who earn both self-employed income and W-2 wages — may be eligible for an additional $100 per week benefit on top of their unemployment benefits if their self-employment income is over $5,000. This is for individuals who do not qualify for pandemic unemployment assistance because they receive state unemployment benefits.
“This aid comes at a critical time for Oregonians struggling due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. “This extension of expanded unemployment insurance benefits will provide a bridge for these workers through our dark COVID winter until health measures ease and the vaccine is more widely available.”
Runberg said the benefits are uniquely important in Central Oregon, an area with a large number of workers in the leisure sector, including those working in restaurants and tourism.
Recipients of pandemic unemployment assistance benefits may encounter a gap between payments as the extension may require time to finalize, according to a statement from the Oregon Employment Department. Claimants are asked not to call with questions about the status of their benefits, but instead, sign up for email updates through the website.
The department will update benefits information through email, social media and its website as information becomes available from the U.S. Department of Labor.
