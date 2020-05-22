Cog Wild Bicycle Tours had been looking to this summer as a period of expansion for the 14-year-old business.
Then a pandemic hit and turned Lev Stryker’s business model upside down.
“We went from potentially a big expansion year to just about laying everyone off,” Stryker said.
Summer is a time when Central Oregon shines. The Deschutes River becomes a superhighway for inner-tube floaters. A myriad of mountain biking trails echo the sound of happy bikers. And the lakes fill up with kayakers and stand-up paddleboarders.
Typically Bend’s hotels and vacation rentals hover around 80% to 90% occupancy and are booked months in advance. Restaurants and shops teem with visitors and residents.
But not this summer. Even if Gov. Kate Brown allows nonessential travel, hospitality businesses worry that no one will want to travel until a vaccine is developed.
Visit Bend, a marketing nonprofit for Bend, has a plan: Tap into local residents who may have never have taken a mountain bike ride, never gone into some of Central Oregon’s lava tubes, or never experienced a guided midnight hike on Mt. Bachelor. The program is being called Never Have I Ever.
“I hope that we can share Bend’s backyard,” said David Nissen, Wanderlust Tours owner and founder. “Whether you’ve lived here one or 30 years, and you haven’t gone underground or paddled a lake in a kayak, I hope that it’s attractive to locals.
“Similarly, I hope Deschutes County residents go out to dinner and experience our backyard.”
On Wednesday the city of Bend extended its emergency order that discourages travel to the community through the second phase of reopening, which could be after June 5. The order discourages vacation travel outside Bend and discourages hotel stays.
The effects from COVID-19 stay-at-home orders could be felt for years to come. Visit Bend predicts it could take three years to return to pre-COVID-19 times for Bend.
“On one side you have pent up demand for travel, which should benefit a destination like Bend,” said Todd Montgomery, Oregon State University-Cascades executive in residence who runs the hospitality management degree program. “But on the other side, based on the current unemployment rate, the average consumer will have less discretionary income to travel.
“Then, of course, we don’t know how the virus will react as we try to open back up. Although the future is unclear, the next three to four weeks should provide a glimpse into our pre-vaccine future.”
In 2018, the most current year data are available, there were 4.5 million visitors to Central Oregon. Tourism generated $1.28 billion in economic impact in Central Oregon, according to data provided by the Central Oregon Visitors Association.
Going forward, based upon industry projections, the hospitality business forecasts a 30% decrease in revenue over the next coming months, said Kevney Dugan, Visit Bend CEO. If the number of positive COVID-19 cases remain low and area hospitals are not inundated with patients sick from COVID-19, the governor will move to Phase 2 of her reopening plan, which lifts the travel restrictions.
Phase 2, if all goes well, would begin after June 5.
“I don’t have any indicators that (Never Have I Ever program) will work as we are in uncharted waters along with everyone else,” Dugan said. “I think there is merit in Visit Bend trying to encourage the local population to get out and explore their community, a step further while we wait for the ability to get the tourism industry back up and running in a more traditional sense.”
The tourism industry generates transient room tax for the city and the county. In March, with just half the month in lockdown, collections were down 53.4% for the county and nearly 60% for the city of Bend, compared to the same period in 2019, Dugan said. Bend collected $304,000 in room tax in March.
Central Oregon Visitors Association and Visit Bend are not promoting travel until the ban is lifted by the governor, said Julia Theissen, Central Oregon Visitors Association CEO.
“I anticipate Central Oregon will be well-suited to welcome travelers when the time is right,” Theissen said. “Visitors will be seeking nature, family vacations and wide-open spaces to recreate.”
Like Stryker, Nissen is having trouble finding his footing amid the pandemic. Respecting Brown’s mandates to avoid unnecessary travel during this first phase of reopening after more than six weeks of strict business closures, Nissen wants to be sensitive and safe.
“To be sure, we all realize that things are not normal,” Nissen said. “Visit Bend is being a strong partner and trying to be sensitive to our community as well.”
Data show that the tourism industry revenue will be down as much as 86% for April to a 35% decrease seven months from now.
In normal circumstances, Diana Spring, owner of A Stone’s Throw Bungalow Vacation Rentals, would be booked solid between Memorial Day and Labor Day. With the travel ban still in place, Spring has switched from the short-term to the long-term rental business.
“It was a fast and hard pivot to monthly, for sure,” said Spring, who manages 20 rentals in Bend. “We’re dealing with this day by day, case by case.”
The last thing she wants is for more people to get sick should businesses open up too quickly.
“We’re looking to the governor to provide safe guidance to reopening,” Spring said. “If that means we wait longer, that’s fine. We’ll hope for business and a new normal.”
