COVID-19 took a bite out of Oregon hospitals’ financials in the first quarter, including the region’s St. Charles Health System, according to a review by the Oregon Health Authority.
Between the eight weeks when hospitals were barred from performing nonemergency medical procedures and the need to purchase additional personal protective equipment to combat COVID-19, St. Charles Health System’s balance sheet at the end of the year will be just slightly above break-even.
St. Charles Bend reported $75.3 million in total revenue for the first quarter of the year, compared to $193.98 million for the same period in 2019, according to the Oregon Health Authority report. The operating expenses were nearly 10% more in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2019, according to the financial trends report.
It helps the bottom line that St. Charles’ four hospitals ended 2019 in a stable place with a 4.1% operating margin and was able to receive federal stabilization funds.
“March, April and May were the toughest period that St. Charles has ever experienced,” said Jenn Welander, St. Charles Health System chief financial officer. “At its lowest in April, our patient volumes were down 45% and it created some significant losses for us.”
According to the OHA data, Oregon hospitals finished 2019 in the black with net patient revenue growing 7.3%, compared to the same quarter in 2018. At the end of the year, the median operating margin statewide was 4.2%.
Just over two months into the first quarter of the year and a week after the first COVID-19 case was identified in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown declared a state emergency and banned hospitals from offering elective medical procedures to conserve hospital equipment and personal protective equipment. According to the report, total operating expenses increased by $215 million for all Oregon hospitals in the first quarter of the year, but that doesn’t take into account federal assistance.
St. Charles stanched its losses with a $33 million infusion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Welander said. That kept the hospital system from having to draw down on its reserves, as it thought it might have to in April.
St. Charles, which operates hospitals in Redmond, Bend, Prineville and Madras, has said it had about 50 days of operating cash on hand and access to an additional 218 days of cash by tapping into its investment portfolio, Welander said during a public forum sponsored by the Bend Chamber of Commerce.
Roger Lee, Economic Development for Central Oregon CEO, said that St. Charles’ sheer volume of employees makes it an economic titan in the community. And when a large employer, providing a wide variety of services, is financially healthy it has ripple effects in the rest of the local economy, particularly when Lee is out touting the community to new businesses.
“It has a stabilizing effect for the region’s health care sector,” Lee said. “That often is a key factor in location decisions for a broad range of employers and industries.”
Since the ban was lifted, the hospital has been pretty much back to normal as far as treating patients, Welander said.
“Had the government not intervened without that funding, we’d be at a significant loss,” Welander said. “Thankfully we haven’t had to have a discussion of what we’d do. The options are all extremely undesirable.
“We’ll end the year in the black and it gives us confidence that things will be back to normal in 2021.”
It’s important to have a system of hospitals to serve the Central Oregon communities, said Carolyn Eagan, Bend Economic Development director. With more than 4,500 employees, St. Charles is among the largest employer in the region.
About 6% of all jobs in Deschutes County are related to health care and social assistance, Eagan said. Those are well paid jobs in a variety of positions, she said.
“The number of Oregonians who come to Bend to visit St. Charles for medical services creates indirect economic activity including, but not limited to, housing demand, restaurant demand and then hotel demand,” Eagan said. “These are all important to our local economy.”
In addition to jobs, the hospital’s strategic plans call for physical expansion, which provides construction jobs. St. Charles also has plans to expand its outpatient facilities and remodel some areas of its St. Charles Redmond facility, and add administrative services and real estate purchases at its St. Charles Bend facility, Welander said in an email.
The hospital system plans to issue $100 million in bonds to fund its five-year capital projects.
“St. Charles remains committed to the long-term vision and strategy to support Central Oregon,” Welander said. “We expect to continue to evolve our organization to meet the community’s needs. COVID-19 is a setback, but we believe long term that we will return to stable and sustained operating performance.”
