Emergency rental protection programs are winding down in Oregon, after two years of providing a safety net to renters who may have fallen behind in their payments during the pandemic.
Some renters who lost their jobs early on in the pandemic, may not have found employment that meets their needs. Others may have been underemployed, but the result is the same: missed rent payments and a risk of becoming homeless.
More than $363.3 million has been paid out in emergency rental assistance statewide since May 2021, according to the Oregon Housing and Community Services dashboard. Nationwide, by the end of summer, when all the rental assistance programs end, more than $46 billion will have been spent in rental aid.
“It is not a great time to be evicted,” said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. “Rental rates have increased dramatically across Central Oregon. If someone is being evicted due to nonpayment then it is very unlikely that they will be able to move into a different rental unit that would be more affordable than they were evicted from.
“This leaves few options for these renters.”
The median price for rent in Bend is now $1,728 a month, compared to $1,417 a month in 2019, a 21.9% increase, according to The Community Alliance of Tenants, a grassroots tenants-right organization in Oregon. Many housing advocates fear there will be a rash of evictions in the coming months in Bend and statewide as programs sunset and rents rise.
Between January and May, the number of people evicted because they didn’t pay their rent rose 30% in Central Oregon, said Sybil Hebb, Oregon Law Center director of legislative advocacy.
“In this time when there is rent assistance available to prevent this displacement, every one of these cases should have been avoidable and preventable,” Hebb said.
“And in this time of extreme unaffordability and low vacancy, any displacement through eviction presents the very real possibility of homelessness.”
High rents and job losses during the pandemic put many families on unstable ground. State and federal aid protections were put in place to help families, but many of those sources of funding have dried up. The last, Safe Harbor, a state program, ends June 30, but has until September to process applications.
In Central Oregon, about 741 households are waiting to hear if their back rent can be covered, according to NeighborImpact, the community action agency for Central Oregon.
Across Oregon, more than 14,584 applications are in review. While those applications for rental assistance are in review, tenants are protected from eviction as long as they have submitted protection letters to landlords.
NeighborImpact and the Oregon Housing and Community Services department have until Sept. 30 to process the applications. “Renters across Oregon are at a new risk of eviction as the deadline for key protections nears at the end of June,” said Cat McCarty, executive director for the Community Alliance of Tenants, in a prepared statement. “Even before the expiration of the protections, more Oregonians have been facing eviction and increased housing insecurity.”
In Oregon the eviction rate was 1.1% in 2016, the most current data available, according to the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.
In Bend, according to the same data, the eviction rate per 100 renter homes was 0.56% in 2016. Nationwide it was 2.34% per 100 renter homes, according to Eviction Lab’s data.
“People around the state are telling us the biggest issue they’re facing is inflation especially if you’re a low-income tenant,” McCarty said. “You’re feeling the squeeze more than ever before.”
McCarty believes the eviction rate will jump after September when the Safe Harbor protection ends. Until then, as long as a tenant has applied for rental assistance by June 30, submitted the documentation necessary and given the paperwork to the landlord, an eviction cannot occur until the application has been paid or denied, she said.
“If you’re evicted, if your landlord is harassing you, you can’t work out a plan or can’t pay the rent, these are things that can lead a person to becoming homeless,” McCarty said. “Homelessness is not acceptable and not inevitable.”
Tenants need protection, she said. The pandemic has shown that government can step in and action will be needed again.
“Evictions affect us all,” she said.
The 55,656 people the state has helped with unpaid rent since the start of the pandemic shows the scope of the problem, Hebb said.
The waitlist for funding and the numbers who have needed and received financial rental assistance are a reflection of the need in the community, said Molly Heiss, NeighborImpact director of housing stabilization.
Some who come for help are coming for the first time. Others have asked for and received help before. Many are families, Heiss said.
“In order to hang on, people need support, they need help,” Heiss said. “The pandemic exacerbated the problem and it’s not going away. The need is huge.”
(1) comment
In my view, the problem will only get bigger with 6% mortgage rates sidelining millennial FTHBs. They are going to rent longer.
