There won’t be hugs from friends and family to comfort Henrietta Morrison as she mourns the death of her husband, Jack Morrison.
Her husband, who was a certified electrical inspector in Oregon and for Deschutes County, died on April 5. Only a death notice in newspapers here and in Wyoming will mark his passing until the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Even getting a death certificate has been difficult, said his wife.
“We’ll do a service, but more than likely it’s gonna be next year,” said his wife of 60 years, Henrietta Morrison. “Nothing this year. Normally, we’d do something now, but it’s not feasible because of the virus.
“Thank God for good neighbors and friends. They keep tabs on me. They bring me food. They rake the yard.”
Death and the grief that comes with it doesn’t understand social distancing. The Morrisons and other families are grappling with how to grieve and process the death of a loved one alone, or at least 6 feet apart.
Gov. Kate Brown’s March 23 stay-at-home order also applies to gatherings like funerals, affecting how many people can get together in a group. Funerals are limited to under 10 people until the order is lifted.
“It’s a big change,” said Trish Wilson, a licensed clinical social worker at Hospice of Redmond. “The patients I’m talking to now are postponing until later when the restrictions are eliminated so they can have a family gathering.”
Even with technology bringing friends and family close, it’s hard to grieve and celebrate a life, Wilson said.
Hospice nurses, social workers and chaplains usually go into patients’ homes to offer help and console families, Wilson said. Now only the nurses interact with the patients one-on-one.
“A lot of comfort is non-verbal and that’s not something you can do over the phone,” Wilson said. “People don’t want to be on the phone and grieving. It’s easier to be there in person.”
Brad Baird, Baird Funeral Home & Crematory owner, said he has made funeral arrangements over the phone, but services are being canceled for now and people are opting like Morrison to hold services at a later date.
“The virus is affecting our business,” Baird said. “We’re not able to share with families or pay tribute to that person. It feels sad because that’s what we’re here to do, help people celebrate their loved one’s life.”
Death doesn’t stop for a pandemic, he said.
Funeral workers are still driving across Central Oregon to pick up bodies to bring back to the funeral home to be prepared for a burial or a cremation.
“We’ve had the family come in two members at a time to a viewing room,” Baird said. “We’re not in the same room. They have their time and they leave. That’s still possible. When the restrictions are lifted, they’ll have their services.”
Veterans’ funerals are also being affected, said Maureen Dooley, Hospice of Redmond communications director. There’s no way military honors or a military funeral can be held now.
“That’s all come to a screeching halt because funerals can’t happen in public,” Dooley said. “That’s hard on these veterans who have dedicated their lives to the military.
“It hurts our hearts to not be there for these people in the way they deserve.”
Aaron Adams, the funeral director and operations manager at Autumn Funerals, which operates the Redmond Memorial Chapel, said that without family and friends to help people grieve the loss, it’s hard to get to the mourning part of death.
The funeral home, like many others, is still allowing small graveside gatherings for families. The business model is built upon face-to-face contact, he said. But now the funeral business is more online, using technology for document signing or making arrangements.
“We’re trying to do as much as we humanly can in light of the (social distancing) constraints,” Adams said. “There are no chairs, 6 foot distancing and we’re capping the gathering to 10 people graveside.”
When the time is right, Henrietta Morrison and her daughter, Debra, who lives in Wyoming, will go to the Beartooth Mountains in Montana and scatter Jack Morrison’s where he loved to go fly fishing, she said. They’ll also hold celebrations in Bend and Wyoming.
Kevin Korn, Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home director and general manager of Daniel Family Funeral Homes, said just because people can’t share their grief, it doesn’t diminish it.
“It’s really hard right now for families, or whoever is planning,” Korn said. “It’s hard right now for people who can’t get together.”
