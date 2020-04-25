Since the Oregon economy went into lockdown six weeks ago, a picture has emerged of who is affected, especially in Central Oregon, a region dependent upon tourism.
It’s the people making less than $20 a hour, ages 24 to 34, who have a high school diploma, and work in the food service industry, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist, during a webinar on Friday.
“When we put all these things together, it’s the lower -wage workers who are really feeling the brunt of the layoffs,” Runberg said. “They’re the vulnerable group, many living paycheck to paycheck.”
Since the governor issued her order eliminating dining-in at restaurants and bars on March 17, about 330,000 unemployment insurance claims have been filed in Oregon, Runberg said. At the peak of the Great Recession in 2008, about 226,000 claims were filed.
Nationwide, 26 million jobless claims have been filed in the same time period.
Those claims do not include people who work in the gig economy: the self-employed, or those who work an extra “gig” to supplement their incomes, such as an Uber driver or a freelancer.
Most affected by the government-mandated lockdown are people working in the food service industry, which accounts for about 29% of the jobless claims statewide, Runberg said.
The second most affected group of workers is the arts and entertainment sector including ski resorts, zoos and museums that have closed. And the third most affected sector is the personal services group, like pet groomers, massage, hair salons, fitness instructors and child care workers, places where it’s impossible to maintain the 6-foot social distance, he said.
“There’s no comparison for the elevation of unemployment claim filings we’re seeing over the past couple of weeks,” Runberg said. “These are people. Every single claim is a person. There’s a human impact.”
Unlike natural disasters or a labor strike, quick turning events, the economy cannot turn around quickly, said Josh Lehner, Oregon Office of Economic Analysis economist.
“We might bounce back slightly in the summer,” Lehner said. “But we’ll see a slow economic growth until the health situation is entirely fixed from a vaccine or immunity.”
There may be permanent damage to the economy, however, if businesses cannot come back from the extended closure, Lehner said.
On Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown began the process of slowly reopening the economy by allowing hospitals and health care centers to accept patients seeking elective surgeries. The governor also announced a plan to slowly restart the economy.
“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Runberg said. “There are plans to reopen in the next 10 to 14 days, depending on the county you live in. We’re in this together.”
