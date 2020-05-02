Spring in downtown Bend is normally a time of window shoppers, wide-open doors and the occasional cycle pub rolling down the road. The COVID-19 lockdown has tamped down street activity, but the constant sound of power tools filling the air is a sign that changes are underway.
The work happening in shopfronts around downtown is the result of numerous business owners making figurative lemonade from the lemons handed to them by Gov. Kate Brown's order to close non-essential businesses to flatten the COVID-19 curve.
When the lockdown is eventually lifted, many business owners say they want to re-open with a fresh look. So store owners and their employees are painting walls, refinishing floors and rearranging displays. Some are taking the opportunity to fully renovate their facades.
"The closure gives us a chance to look around and make the store more presentable," said Ryan Marr, store manager for the outdoor clothing retailer Patagonia. The goal is "to improve the presentation of the shop and its products," he said.
Patagonia staff have kept busy painting the store walls. A work crew was hired to sand, stain and varnish the floor.
"We get a lot of foot traffic and the floors had taken a beating," said Marr. "We couldn’t do it in a normal setting. It would have taken a week for each half of the sales floor to get done."
Around the corner at Lulu’s Boutique on Minnesota Avenue, owners Sara McQuillin and Leah Cassidy have been busy slapping coats of paint on the walls, building shelves and repairing the floor — all long-awaited tasks they’ve been meaning to do since they took over the shop in October.
"Friends are helping and we hired a handyman to do the shelves," said McQuillan. "It has been fun. We have made the most out of it. It was a chance to make it ours. We are more than ready to re-open."
Next to Lulu’s Boutique, major renovations are taking place on a historic building that formerly housed Tres Chic lingerie and Navidi’s Olive Oils and Vinegars.
McKenna Mikesell, a representative of the building owner, said the renovations were planned, but the timing worked out well as the renovations would have been difficult to do under normal circumstances.
"We are doing a huge historical renovation," said Mikesell. "It would have totally disrupted tenants and businesses if we did it while everything was open, so it actually has worked out well for us."
The building is being outfitted for both retail space as well as restaurant space, said Mikesell. New storefronts with awnings will be featured at the property.
At the Footzone shoe store on Wall Street, sales associate Jared Bassett said workers have recently installed a new floor in his store. The walls were also painted and displays improved.
"It has a more modern look to it, a cleaner finish, a more unified look," said Bassett.
Bassett said sales have been slower during the pandemic but since the start of 2020 the shop is doing well, thanks to above-average sales during the winter months. He said the lockdown has also allowed the store workers to experiment with new forms of remote sales, including showing customers shoes via Zoom conferencing.
Even as some shops upgrade their interiors and their online profiles, some have given thought to how the art of shopping might change during an era when many have started wearing gloves and masks for trips to the grocery store.
Across the road from Footzone, the owner of The Bend Store, which sells local T-shirts books and other Bend-related products, said she is planning a number of changes to her shop to conform with social distancing guidelines.
How might Delia Paine’s The Bend Store look different? One-way walking around the shop could be coming, plus designated spots on the ground to stand, as grocery stores have already adopted. She has thought about giving customers handheld buzzers — they will be alerted to enter the shop when there is room to do so. Paine is also considering non-touchable displays so her products are handled less by customers.
“I am reimagining the shopping experience,” said Paine. “We might have to rearrange the entire store.”
