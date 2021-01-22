Sharman Watt, owner of Central Oregon Gymnastics Academy, was flying high a year ago. Her business had 400 kids enrolled in a variety of programs, a few of them headed for state-level competitions, and all of them having a blast while flipping, bouncing and tumbling in the high energy facility.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Revenue skidded to a halt and the bills began piling up. Ten months after the start of pandemic-related business closures, Watt said her family is out of money and at risk of losing their business.
“We have stretched everything,” said Watt, 44. “This was the only source of income for our family.”
Lockdowns have taken a toll on business owners across the state and beyond with rising debts forcing some to close their operations permanently. Gymnasiums and other indoor recreation facilities are bearing the brunt of the closures, especially in Deschutes County, where such businesses are not permitted to open due to the “extreme risk” COVID-19 category rules.
Roger Lee, executive director of Economic Development for Central Oregon, said the inability of gymnasiums and fun centers to generate revenue could be the tipping point for many.
“We have forecasted that business failures would multiply in this quarter as a result of the past 10 months of forced closures or curtailment of operations,” said Lee. “Despite several rounds of federal stimulus through PPP and other government loan and grant programs, there is not enough money in either the national treasury or state coffers to backfill COVID losses, particularly for those businesses most impacted by executive orders.”
Damon Runberg, regional economist for the Oregon Employment Department, said it’s too soon to know the full extent of Central Oregon’s business closures because the lockdowns are ongoing.
“All we can say is that we are not out the woods and the economic catastrophe from this public health crisis continues to do permanent damage to many of the region’s businesses, particularly those who rely on public gatherings where physical distancing is difficult,” Runberg said.
Watt’s main problem is covering her rent, which continues to pile up even though her business is closed. She estimates she will need $100,000 to pay for rent and other costs for the gymnastics center until September, the next possible month she thinks a profit is possible.
Without government help, she has turned to crowdsourcing and fundraisers. A GoFundMe campaign has so far raised around $21,000.
“We are trying to keep the doors open for her through the summer to try and get us back to that fall enrollment period, to help keep the bills paid,” said Aric Shafer, whose 9-year-old daughter Skylar attends programs at the academy.
Shafer said families like his are eager to get their kids back into the facility not only to compete but help lift their morale. Shafer said the gym serves as a “second home” for his daughter and its closure has caused her emotional distress.
She is “depressed and moping around the house because she can’t do her usual exercise and can’t get her energy out and see her friends,” said Shafer. “It’s really hard to watch her affected in such a way.”
Watt said the emotional stress of broken routines runs across all age groups. She says her programs are especially important for young girls who suffer from anxiety or other stress disorders.
“Kids out there need programs like this,” said Watt, who opened the academy in 1998. “Some are extremely shy or they are extremely anxious. There are middle of the road kids who do it because it’s fun, but there are a lot of kids who need these programs to work out their issues. They are missing a huge portion of their childhood.”
Watt’s business will remain closed as long as Deschutes County remains in the “extreme risk” category, which occurs when a county has more than 200 new infections per 100,000 people for more than 14 days. Deschutes County recorded 793 new cases from Jan. 3 to Jan 16, which is 410 cases per 100,000 people.
The next level down from extreme risk is high risk. Gyms in high-risk counties can open up with 25% of normal capacity or a maximum of 50 people, whichever is smaller.
“Gyms and recreational indoor facilities in town are all very strapped,” said Katy Brooks, chief executive of the Bend Chamber of Commerce. “We have to reopen soon or these folks will be going out of business.”
Watt anticipates the losses to increase well into the second half of the year but remains hopeful that the academy can survive and start getting back to even by the end of the year. She gets her motivation from the hundreds of kids chomping at the bit to get back to their gymnastics routines.
“I can’t let it go for these kids. They would be devastated if they didn’t have this,” said Watt. “The community needs this so if we can survive we are going to survive.”
