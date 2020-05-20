The Central Oregon economy buckled under the weight of the pandemic in the first quarter, according to the Central Oregon Business Index.
The second quarter will be even worse, said Tim Duy, author of the index and professor of practice in economics at the University of Oregon. The index dropped 4.6% over the last quarter of 2019 because of the mandated business closures issued by Gov. Kate Brown in mid-March.
"The index is supposed to tell us if the economy is getting better or worse," Duy said. "These kinds of indicators are developed on the theory that leading indicators in the data identify if a recession will begin. This is not a normal biz cycle."
The coronavirus and the steps taken by government to contain the spread by limiting contact and shuttering parts of the economy ended 10 years of expansion in just a few weeks, Duy said. Generally there's a shock to the economy that curtails spending or shows up in the data ahead of a recession. In this case, it was an economic cliff.
"The record long expansion that could have continued and should have continued had we not had to take steps to contain the virus," Duy said.
The index comprises nine variables, which are adjusted for seasonality, and is measured against a benchmark of 100 set in 1998. The first quarter index was 140.6, compared to the last quarter of 2019 when the index was 147.5
"It's not like other recessions," Duy said. "We know the economy was halted. We're just waiting for the data to show that. It was an engineered collapse."
The second quarter will be the steep rise in unemployment claims as businesses were forced to close and lay off workers and a hospitality sector that has been severely affected by the mandates to social distance and limit travel to only what is essential.
Lodging revenues and air passenger traffic initiated a decline in March and will continue through June, Duy said
"There's been an enormous sharp drop off at the front end," Duy said. "We lost part of the economy and we're seeing predictable impacts. April will reflect our bottom and from there we'll see the data improve. We'll see the economy start to grow again, but a slower level. There won't be a rebound."
