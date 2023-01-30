Clean Cars Minnesota

 Keith Srakocic/AP

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state's "Clean Car Rule," which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won't automatically apply in Minnesota.

A three-judge panel rejected the arguments of Minnesota's auto dealers, who argued that state pollution regulators exceeded their authority and unconstitutionally delegated their rulemaking authority to California.

