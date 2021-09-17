Inpria, a small Corvallis company whose technology helps manufacture some of the most advanced computer chips, sold Friday for $514 million.
The buyer is a Japanese semiconductor materials company called JSR Corp. that already has a substantial Oregon presence, including a new, $100 million Hillsboro factory. But Inpria, which spun out of Oregon State University’s chemistry department in 2007, said it will retain its Corvallis operation and operate separately from JSR’s sites in Hillsboro and Beaverton.
Inpria employs just 50, 45 of them in Oregon. The outsize sum JSR paid reflects the booming demand for semiconductors amid a global supply shortage and chipmakers’ drive for new technologies that enable them to improve computing performance.
“The time is perfect for this given where the technology is, where products are in the markets,” Inpria CEO Andrew Grenville said Friday
Inpria’s work augments a new manufacturing technology called extreme ultraviolet lithography, or EUV, which enables chipmakers to imprint smaller patterns when manufacturing computer chips.
Technological obstacles delayed EUV for decades but in the past few years it’s become a mainstream technology used by leading-edge chipmakers. Intel, for example, is depending on EUV to help the company overcome a series of manufacturing setbacks and resume its pace of introducing more advanced chips.
EUV is essential to the latest generations of computer chip, which require smaller features to continue advancing computing power while increasing energy efficiency. EUV manufacturing tools are enormous, about the size of a school bus, and cost well over $100 million apiece.
Inpria’s says light-sensitive materials, called metal oxide photoresists, work with EUV equipment to enable small features with fewer defects. The Corvallis company said Friday’s sale enables it to reach a global market.
“We have decades of experience of scaling up innovation, in utilizing our quality systems to produce high volume, high value-added materials to our customers,” JSR Micro President Mark Slezak said in an interview Friday.
Inpria spun out of Oregon State University’s chemistry department in 2007 and had raised $76 million in investment, including $31 million last year. Its backers included JSR and many of the world’s largest chipmakers, among them Intel, Samsung, TSMC and Hynix.
Oregon State said Friday it retained “a small position in Inpria,” and had worked with the business on technology licensing, providing lab space and production facilities at the school’s Advanced Technology and Manufacturing Institute.
“It’s been a long and productive and very beneficial partnership,” Grenville said. “The core team and a number of people that we’ve added to the team over the years have come out of OSU.”
Oregon State said a confidentiality agreement with Inpria precludes it from disclosing the size of its stake in Inpria, which would ordinarily be public record. The university said proceeds from spinouts are split equally between the inventors, other research work at Oregon State, and programs to support entrepreneurship and innovation.
Chip technology is among Oregon’s largest industries, accounting for $15 billion in annual exports – 60% of the state’s total. Intel is the state’s largest corporate employer, with 21,000 people working at its Washington County factories, labs and offices.
Oregon’s chip sector is growing rapidly amid the global electronics shortage. Intel will finish a $3 billion expansion of its D1X research factory in Hillsboro early next year, equipment manufacturer Lam Research just announced plans for a new plant in Sherwood, and Hitachi is building a new engineering facility in Hillsboro.
Earlier this week, factory supplier Edwards opened a 5,000-square-foot lab at its Hillsboro site, adding to a facility that already employs more than 300.
